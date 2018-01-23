Christina Aguilera Teases New Album After Posting Fan’s Hilarious Message To Her!

Whitney Houston songs back in November. This indicated to them that the “Beautiful” singer was possibly ready to put out some new music! Christina’s fans were giddy with anticipation after she took the stage at the American Music Awards to perform a medley ofsongs back in November. This indicated to them that the “Beautiful” singer was possibly ready to put out some new music!

One fan in particular simply could not wait anymore, as she shared a hysterical photo on her Instagram stories that show a Post-it note being placed over her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The message within the post reads “Where the f**k is the new album?” LOL.

Her response? “It’s coming b**ches…”, with a set of emojis to describe her excitement over what’s to come.

Christina has teased her fans about heading back into the studio for quite some time now, most recently posting a #TBT of her performing “Merry Christmas” shortly before the holidays.

It would be the first new album from Christina since her 2012 effort Lotus. Although the album didn’t produce any top ten hits, she did score ones as a featured artist on other performers' tracks including A Great Big World’s “Say Something.”