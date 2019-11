Photo credit: Christina Anstead Instagram

"I was dropping Tay off at school this morning with a screaming Hudson in the car (and I looked like a hot mess which is the norm the past 6 weeks) when she said something that really hit home. She said, 'Mom, do paparazzi still follow you around?' And I said, 'No not lately. Why?' She said, 'Well what if they got a photo of you looking like THAT?' I’m like, 'I wouldn’t care, that’s the least of my worries' ... this is how I look and I’m still out and about, this is how new moms look. And she sort of pondered that and said she wants three kids and I have to live with her so I can watch them. Well glad these past 6 weeks haven’t scared her off from babies lol," she began.