Christina Milian Goes Braless While She’s Out And About Running Errands!

November 17, 2017 16:36PM

The ‘Dip it Low’ singer’s top was definitely missing something under it.

Did Christina Milian forget to put something on before she headed out for the day?  The “Dip it Low” singer was just spotted out in West Hollywood, where it was clear that the top she was rocking had nothing on underneath it!  OMG!  Click through to see the naughty pics. 

Christina Milian Goes Braless While She’s Out And About Running Errands!

Christina spent her day in West Hollywood running errands while looking casually chic as her day went on.
She rocked a pair of red heels along with a denim skirt and white t-shirt with her hair up and oversized sunglasses to prevent herself from shade. 
Peekaboo, we see you Christina!   It’s pretty obvious that she’s gone braless in these photos, and by the looks of it, she doesn’t care!
Christina has been heating things up as of late with her smoking hot body.  She was recently spotted in a skintight body suit over the summer in Miami, where all eyes were definitely on her.
Looks like her amazing looks and body are making rumored boyfriend Matt Pakora happy, as they were caught sporting some major PDA in St. Tropez recently.
What do you think about Christina’s revealing look?  Sound off in the comments! 

