Forgot Something?
Christina Milian Goes Braless While She’s Out And About Running Errands!
The ‘Dip it Low’ singer’s top was definitely missing something under it.
Did Christina Milian forget to put something on before she headed out for the day? The “Dip it Low” singer was just spotted out in West Hollywood, where it was clear that the top she was rocking had nothing on underneath it! OMG! Click through to see the naughty pics.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!