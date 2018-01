She captioned the video, "LevelUp." In the video, the pastor states, "You're not a wife when I marry you, you're a wife when I find you. You become MY wife when I marry you. But a wife is not the presence of a ring, it's the presence of your character. Too many women want to be married but you're walking in spirit of girlfriend. Ask the Lord to deliver you and carry yourself like you're already taken."

As fans know, Ciara is married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson , whom she wed back in 2016 in England.

But a lot of them were not okay with her post. One Twitter user wrote, "Thanks, Twitter therapist-I promise to not take your words to heart because they’re dead wrong. 😂 My original tweet stands. It’s 2018 - no one-man or woman-needs a marriage to #LevelUp. We determine our worth"

Another user wrote, "Y’all were just calling Ciara “sis” and saying her relationship is goals, but when she tells y’all the changes she made to acquire her relationship, it’s a problem. She preached accountability."

Given all the backlash Ciara's gotten since reposting the pastor's video, she decided to make a statement, and said, "I was once that girl wanting to be loved a certain way but was making the wrong choices,” She wrote. “I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom, sitting at home, and I then realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman. That’s when I realized married or not married…I needed to love myself. #LevelUp.”