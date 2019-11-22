Ciara’s daughter Sienna approves of her mother’s music! On Friday, November 22, the singer, 34, shared a video of her 2-year-old toddler dancing to her latest tune.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ciara’s daughter Sienna approves of her mother’s music! On Friday, November 22, the singer, 34, shared a video of her 2-year-old toddler dancing to her latest tune.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!