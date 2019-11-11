Photo credit: Shutterstock

“They’re like my little A&Rs,” Ciara said. “They let me know if something is right or if it’s not, and they are like 10 for 10 with their reaction. The way you kind of know, it’s like the songs have to have to ABC element. So when they hear songs, and then can sing it back, like within the next hours, or literally right after hearing it, you know you’re onto something right.”