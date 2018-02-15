Finally!
Ciara Reveals First Photos Of Sienna & She's The Spitting Image Of Russell Wilson
The 31-year-old singer showed off her gorgeous daughter before her first birthday.
There she is! Ciara fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of her daughter, Sienna, since last April, when she was born. Nearly a year later, the singer is sharing her first photos, and she is beyond precious. This is her second child and her first with husband Russell Wilson.
