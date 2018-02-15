BABIES
Finally!

Ciara Reveals First Photos Of Sienna & She's The Spitting Image Of Russell Wilson

February 15, 2018 14:43PM

The 31-year-old singer showed off her gorgeous daughter before her first birthday.

There she is! Ciara fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of her daughter, Sienna, since last April, when she was born. Nearly a year later, the singer is sharing her first photos, and she is beyond precious. This is her second child and her first with husband Russell Wilson.

Ciara Reveals First Photos Of Sienna & She's The Spitting Image Of Russell Wilson

We can't handle the cuteness! Sienna literally is Russell's clone. Ciara posed with her baby girl in a series of shots.
Ciara also looks stunning in this gold gown while holding Sienna. Of course Russell was the photographer.
In another picture, Sienna poses with older brother Future Jr.
In an Instagram post last year, the 31-year-old singer shared the news about her daughter being born with the caption, “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm. 7lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017. Photo By Daddy.”
Russell previously gushed to Hollywood Life about fatherhood, calling it "the greatest blessing in the world." He added, “It’s just the coolest thing, obviously, having Future and Sienna and playing sports with them — well, not Sienna yet." Soon enough, Russell!
