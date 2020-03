Photo credit: Courtesy of Clare Crawley's Instagram

As Bachelor nation fans might recall, Clare appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor and competed against other contestants for Juan Pablo Galavis’ love. Clare made it to the final two before their split. At the time, Clare explained that she “lost respect” for Juan. While reflecting on their relationship, Clare confessed that she came out a stronger woman as a result. “I am that strong woman still, but even more so what is added to that is, like I said, taking off that armor and actually saying I’m strong enough to let someone in and be vulnerable and open up and share that with them,” she said.