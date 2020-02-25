Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Following the February 24 episode of The Bachelor, ABC announced that they are “now casting seniors looking for love” for a new spinoff series. Fans trolled the ad on Twitter. “Bachelor Nation: The girls on this season are too young! We need older contestants who know what they want! The Bachelor: We hear you!” one person wrote along with a photo of the ad. Another fan similarly said, “I don’t know, based on how they cast, ‘senior’ is probably age 40-45. #TheBachelor.”