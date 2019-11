Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The couple sparked dating rumors in January 2019, when they were spotted on a date in New York City at a Broadway play. Rosario and Cory confirmed they were dating on March 14. “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving,” the Men In Black II actress gushed at the time.