Photo credit: TLC

Jinger and Michelle, 53, sat down together for an interview and discussed reports about tension between the two because the 25-year-old wore pants. “I know a lot of people have had different speculation or ideas or whatever about conflict between us over the matter of pants,” Jinger said. “We had conversations before I started wearing pants. I shared my heart with them about where I saw the Lord leading me. I was really grateful for their response.”