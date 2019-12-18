Amy Duggar took to Instagram on December 17 to explain why she wasn’t shown at her grandma Mary’s funeral on the finale of Counting On. The boutique owner’s grandma died in June 2019 from an accidental drowning in her pool.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Amy Duggar took to Instagram on December 17 to explain why she wasn’t shown at her grandma Mary’s funeral on the finale of Counting On. The boutique owner’s grandma died in June 2019 from an accidental drowning in her pool.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!