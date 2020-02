Photo credit: Courtesy Of Kendra & Joe Duggar/Instagram

Joseph and Kendra welcomed their daughter, Addison, on November 2 and revealed she and her son, Garrett, instantly had a bond. “We’ve quickly adjusted to being a family of four. Our new pastime is staring and smiling at this precious new face! Garrett is very interested in his new sister. We may be a little tired but what we lack on sleep has been made up in happiness!” the couple told Us Weekly on November 18.