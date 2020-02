Photo credit: TLC

She admitted, “I just love our house because this is where so many of our firsts have happened. This was our first house to buy. This is where all of our kids have been born and we’re raising them. [There are] so many memories cooped up in this home. It’s going to be really, really hard for me to part with this house but I know we can’t live here forever. I’m just going to have to mentally prepare myself but for now, I love it. I love having a tiny house. I love how easy it is to keep it clean and I just love the sweet memories we’re making here as a family.”