Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo revealed they started filming season 11 of Counting On! The couple shared photos of the camera crew in their home on February 18.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo revealed they started filming season 11 of Counting On! The couple shared photos of the camera crew in their home on February 18.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!