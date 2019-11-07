Jinger Duggar is the first family member to move to a big city and raise her daughter, Felicity, in a bustling environment. The Counting On star’s siblings weighed in on how the move would affect the 16-month-old.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jinger Duggar is the first family member to move to a big city and raise her daughter, Felicity, in a bustling environment. The Counting On star’s siblings weighed in on how the move would affect the 16-month-old.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!