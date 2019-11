Photo credit: Jinger Duggar Instagram

Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their first child, Felicity, in July 2018. They moved to Los Angeles in June right before her first birthday. “Seeing Felicity grow and develop new skills is like watching a flower bloom. It seems like overnight that she’s gone from being fully reliant upon us for everything, to mastering crawling, leaving dad & mom chasing her all over the place,” the Counting On star gushed in September.