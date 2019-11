Photo credit: Joy-Anna Duggar Instagram

“While we grieve over the loss of our baby girl who would’ve been due in just 8 days, we are grateful for the time we had with her,” she said. “We are thankful for memories like these. We are thankful for the precious hours we were able to hold her in our arms and say our goodbyes. We are thankful that God allowed us to be her parents, and we know that her life—though it was brief—has changed our lives forever.”