Photo credit: Joy-Anna Duggar Instagram

Joy-Anna, 22, revealed in July that she had miscarried her second child with her husband Austin Forsyth . They posed with the still-born baby and shared photos on Instagram. Weeks after, she opened up about it and told fans, “Our hearts are healing. Yes, those days come that I miss my little girl so much. Wishing I could have met her, seen Austin love on her and Gideon play with her. Yet, God has given us so much comfort.”