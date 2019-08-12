Lauren Duggar shared a new photo of her baby bump and admitted her pregnancy hasn’t been easy!The Counting On star suffered from a miscarriage in December 2018.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Lauren Duggar shared a new photo of her baby bump and admitted her pregnancy hasn’t been easy!The Counting On star suffered from a miscarriage in December 2018.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!