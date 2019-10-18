There are some celebrities who love pregnancy and are gorgeous throughout (ahem…Heidi Klum and Blake Lively). However, many celebrities struggle along with the rest of us. From extreme morning sickness, acid reflux and dangerous conditions like toxemia, celebrity moms like Chrissy Teigen, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian have been open about their difficult nine months. Poor Jessica Simpson pretty much had every pregnancy ailment imaginable and handled it with grace and humor.

In fact, not even royalty is immune to difficult pregnancies. Kate Middleton suffered from extreme morning sickness (hyperemesis gravidarum) with all three of her pregnancies. Although Duchess Kate didn’t exactly post pregnancy selfies, many celebrity moms were open to share their struggles, trials and tribulations throughout their pregnancies. As with many new moms, seeing the end result of a hard pregnancy is always worth it and, let’s face it, it helps to know that even the rich and famous have to make it through a difficult nine months.

Here are 10 celebrity moms who spoke openly about difficult pregnancies: