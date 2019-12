Photo credit: Kylie Rae Harris Facebook

Days after the crash, Kylie’s mom said that alcohol was “something [Kylie] struggled with on-and-off over the years.” “If you’ve ever had to take defensive driving, they say sleep deprivation, emotions and alcohol are the top three contributors to most wrecks,” she explained. “And so any one of those things could have done it … She had driven 11 or 12 hours that day, and I’m sure that she was exhausted and she was emotionally exhausted. And I think we all know what that does to you.”