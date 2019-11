Courtney Stodden just couldn’t wait for Halloween and showed off her costume early on October 23. With more than a week to go before the spooky holiday, Courtney is dressing up as the infamous serial killer, Aileen Wuornos, to go trick or treating. The model took inspiration from Charlize Theron‘s 2003 film, Monster, in which she portrayed the murderess in an Oscar-winning role.