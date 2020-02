Photo credit: Russ Elliot/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

Doug, 59, spoke with Fox about their marriage and the effect it had on his career. “She was 16 and I was 50, so I knew our union was going to turn heads, but I didn’t realize the impact it would truly have,” he confessed. “I didn’t realize that in marrying Courtney, my manager would drop me, my agent would drop me. I was blacklisted. I was blackballed from casting directors.” Courtney and Doug tied the knot in 2011, and separated in 2016 . Throughout their relationship, they broke up and reconciled several times.