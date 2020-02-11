Doug Hutchinson said that his marriage to Courtney Stodden, who is 34 years his junior, ruined his career in Hollywood. However, The Green Mile actor had “absolutely no regrets” about his relationship with the model.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Doug Hutchinson said that his marriage to Courtney Stodden, who is 34 years his junior, ruined his career in Hollywood. However, The Green Mile actor had “absolutely no regrets” about his relationship with the model.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!