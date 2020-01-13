Photo credit: MEGA

In the clip, obtained by RadarOnline.com at the time, Courtney and her mom brawled over their tense relationship. “You don’t appreciate anything that I’ve done for you,” Krista yelled at her daughter. “I continue to try and have you in my life. I continue to let you in with my career,” Courtney fired back at her mom. “Mom you need to work outyour own problems and stop blaming other people. You blame my father, you blame Reggie [Salazar], you blame me, you blame Doug [Hutchinson] for everything.”