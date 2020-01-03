DaBaby was arrested in Miami on Thursday, January 2 after an alleged robbery. The 28-year-old rapper was taken into custody, questioned and now he is reportedly being held on battery charges stemming from an outstanding warrant in Texas.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
DaBaby was arrested in Miami on Thursday, January 2 after an alleged robbery. The 28-year-old rapper was taken into custody, questioned and now he is reportedly being held on battery charges stemming from an outstanding warrant in Texas.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!