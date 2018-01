Reports are saying that the 26th season will be an all-athletes edition, and the producers are interested in having Caitlyn be part of it.

“Jenner is one of the most celebrated athletes of all time and will bring drama and glamour to the ballroom,” an insider revealed to The National Enquirer.

Of all the athletes, both active and retired, for the producers to choose from, they seem to be most interested in Caitlyn. "She’s the producers’ number one choice!” claimed the insider.

If she decides to join the upcoming season, she would be the third from the Kar-Jenner brood who have competed for the mirrorball trophy. “[Her former stepchildren] Kim and Rob Kardashian have both been on the show, and execs are hoping to get Caitlyn for the athlete-edition special,” an insider alleged.

As her show I Am Caitlyn is canceled, and she isn’t on Keeping Up with the Kardashians anymore, insiders think that this could be a major shining moment for her. "She no longer has her own reality show, and isn’t on the Kardashian show anymore, so this will give her a chance to return to TV — and the spotlight!”