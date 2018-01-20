Darren Criss Is Engaged! ‘Glee’ Actor Proposes to Girlfriend Mia Swier After 7 Years Of Dating

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” the former Glee actor captioned a photo of the smiling couple. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. 🚀💍🖖”
The American Crime Story actor announced his engagement to his girlfriend of seven years, Mia Swier, on Instagram Friday.
The couple, who started dating before Darren’s rise to stardom, has kept a generally low profile, with Darren sharing only the occasional photo of the two on social media.
“Oh yeah, we’ve been together a long time,” Darren said on The Roz & Mocha Show in 2013, when asked about his relationship with Mia. “I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating.”
Looks like their love withstood the Hollywood test.
