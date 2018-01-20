COUPLES
Wedding Bells!

Darren Criss Is Engaged! ‘Glee’ Actor Proposes to Girlfriend Mia Swier After 7 Years Of Dating

January 20, 2018 12:42PM

‘We’re goin for it.’

by

Darren Criss finally put a ring on it!

The American Crime Story actor announced his engagement to his girlfriend of seven years, Mia Swier, on Instagram Friday.
“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” the former Glee actor captioned a photo of the smiling couple. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. 🚀💍🖖”
The couple, who started dating before Darren’s rise to stardom, has kept a generally low profile, with Darren sharing only the occasional photo of the two on social media.
“Oh yeah, we’ve been together a long time,” Darren said on The Roz & Mocha Show in 2013, when asked about his relationship with Mia. “I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating.”
Looks like their love withstood the Hollywood test.
Congratulations to the happy couple!

