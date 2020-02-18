trending in HEALTH
Demi Lovato opened up about her near-fatal 2018 overdose during a talk with Ashley Graham on her Pretty Big Deal podcast on February 18. The Grammy Award nominee got candid about how her overdose and sobriety slip-up was caused by an eating disorder.
🌺 i’ve been in California for three weeks but I have to say I’m ready for sweater weather
A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on
A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on
I only wear clothes if I have to nowadays
My episode of @prettybigdealpod with @ashleygraham drops today💕 I had such an amazing time filming!! Thank you Ashley for allowing me to really open up about my faith, boundaries, my body acceptance journey, and what my future holds. We had such an honest and real conversation... I can’t wait for you guys to watch and listen🙏🏻
