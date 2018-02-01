Teach Us Your Ways!
Demi Lovato ‘Strategically’ Shoots Her Shot With Superman Henry Cavill & It’s ‘Deeply Inspirational’
The singer’s three-part thirst strap is one for the books.
Demi Lovato might just have the most game in La La Land because she just pulled off the most iconic and shameless celebrity thirst trap, maybe ever! The “Confident” singer recently used a three-part strategy to shoot her shot with mega-hottie Henry Cavill, and it actually worked! So, get your notepad ready ladies and gents, because Demi just schooled us all on the art of the “skillful thirst trap.” (thirst trap – to post a sexy picture to get the attention of your followers and/or the person you’ve been trying to snag.)
Demi Lovato ‘Strategically’ Shoots Her Shot With Superman Henry Cavill & It’s ‘Deeply Inspirational’
1/9
Sound off in the comments below!