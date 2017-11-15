STYLE
Stepping It Up

Demi Lovato Looks Fierce & Fabulous At Soccer Match In London

November 15, 2017 10:50AM

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer was decked out in all black for the big event.

Demi Lovato’s style game has definitely been earning her 10’s across the board as of late, especially with her most recent appearance at a soccer match across the pond in London.  The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer showed up decked out in all black while looking fiercer than ever.  Click-through to see the smoking hot pics!

Demi Lovato Looks Fierce & Fabulous At Soccer Match In London

She was spotted at Wembley Stadium during the big soccer match between England vs. Brazil.
You can hear the emphatic “yas” from her fans as she look sleek and sexy in her leather based ensemble, with some seriously amazing boots and jacket to compliment the entire look.
Not only did her outfit look fantastic, but her makeup and hair also looked fresh and ready as she got ready for the big game.
Demi has definitely been stepping up her fashion game, even taking risks that pay off incredibly well.  She was just spotted at the MTV EMA Awards wearing a suit jacket with nothing underneath.  Werk, Demi!
Even though she’s been looking all dolled up as of late, Demi is still like the rest of us when it comes to a late night snack like when she stopped by a local Taco Bell to grub down.  
What are your thoughts on Demi’s style as of late?  Sound off in the comments! 

