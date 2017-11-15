Demi Lovato Looks Fierce & Fabulous At Soccer Match In London

She was spotted at Wembley Stadium during the big soccer match between England vs. Brazil.

You can hear the emphatic “yas” from her fans as she look sleek and sexy in her leather based ensemble, with some seriously amazing boots and jacket to compliment the entire look.

Not only did her outfit look fantastic, but her makeup and hair also looked fresh and ready as she got ready for the big game.

Demi has definitely been stepping up her fashion game, even taking risks that pay off incredibly well. She was just spotted at the MTV EMA Awards wearing a suit jacket with nothing underneath. Werk, Demi!

Even though she’s been looking all dolled up as of late, Demi is still like the rest of us when it comes to a late night snack like when she stopped by a local Taco Bell to grub down.