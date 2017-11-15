Stepping It Up
Demi Lovato Looks Fierce & Fabulous At Soccer Match In London
The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer was decked out in all black for the big event.
Demi Lovato’s style game has definitely been earning her 10’s across the board as of late, especially with her most recent appearance at a soccer match across the pond in London. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer showed up decked out in all black while looking fiercer than ever. Click-through to see the smoking hot pics!
