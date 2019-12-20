trending in REALITY TV
- Farrah Abraham Gets 'Artificial Fat' Butt Injections & Shares The Video For Fans
- 'RHOD' Cast Insists LeeAnne Isn't Racist After Comments About Kary's Nationality
- Camille Grammer Says Denise Richards Isn't Quitting 'RHOC'
- 'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Explains To Andy Cohen Why She Sued Bravo
- Jenelle Evans Posts Cryptic Message After Splitting From David Eason
Denise Richards is over Lisa Rinna‘s “constant meddling and passive aggressive behavior.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were once BFFs, however, lately the Bold and the Beautiful actress is done with the Bravo star’s antics.
View this post on Instagram
We call this one Roxanne. 😻 She’s a pistol. 🔫
A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on
View this post on Instagram
My hubby posted this & I need to actually thank him for taking such great care of me. This was a couple months ago & turned out to be a good lesson for me to always listen to my body. Being a mom, wife, & having a career sometimes it’s easier to just be strong and power through, I thought the pain & my other symptoms would just go away. They did not and got a lot worse. I’m so grateful to @herniadoc & her fabulous team. I thought I had one femoral hernia, I actually had 2 femoral & 2 inguinal. And I waited way too long & didn’t even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know it was stupid) ... gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves. #Repost @aaronwilliamcameron ・・・ To the most incredible woman my soulmate. I am always in awe of your Beauty perseverance, dedication in all you do. These photos taken a couple of months ago from an emergency procedure femoral hernia not one but four! 6 hours waiting close by. Love you baby everyday getting stronger! @deniserichards
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
@bravoandy @bravowwhl Thank you for the Play Date Daddy Andy!! #PlayDate #WWHL #FeelsLikeHome
A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to this beautiful woman @garcelle even more beautiful on the inside. I met her many many years ago one of our first jobs together in tv. So much respect for this classy strong compassionate friend. Garcelle you are a true gem of a friend. Have an amazing birthday and you are ageless girl & I love you💕💕💕
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- denise richards
- Lisa Rinna
Sound off in the comments below!