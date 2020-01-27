View this post on Instagram

#tbt reunited with @nevecampbell about a month ago signing autographs for fans. We couldn’t believe we haven’t seen eachother since the premiere...picked up where we left off (well you know what I mean😂)reminisced about our time filming & shared stories about our kids. She’s as grounded & humble as I remember. One of the things I love about the movies & tv shows I have worked on over the years as we move on to other projects, our paths cross again & it’s heartwarming to reconnect❤️ #wildthings