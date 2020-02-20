Photo credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

In addition to the live auditions, contestants can apply on social media in an effort to give everyone a chance. “It’s not just about America and America’s music. It’s about everybody’s voice so I’m doing a global talent search!” Diddy announced in July 2019. “If you feel like you have that talent and you want to do your audition live in front of the world and to me, upload your auditions to #MTBCasting.”