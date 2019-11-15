Photo credit: Shutterstock

Under the upload, in the comments section, fans filled the comments section with words of encouragement. “Praying for you and the kids today. 🙏🏽 Her spirit will ALWAYS live on,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I’m sure she’s smiling down on you.” A third noted, “Love this video too 👼🏽♥️🙏🏼 sending lots of love n strength.”