One year ago, Diddy and his family lost a key member of their family, Kim Porter. In a post uploaded to Instagram on Friday, November 15, the music mogul, 50, shared a heartfelt tribute dedicated to the mother of his four children.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
One year ago, Diddy and his family lost a key member of their family, Kim Porter. In a post uploaded to Instagram on Friday, November 15, the music mogul, 50, shared a heartfelt tribute dedicated to the mother of his four children.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!