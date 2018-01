The 68-year-old actor got candid about his daughter’s rumored romance with the Coldplay frontman at the National Television Awards in London on Wednesday.

When asked about the relationship, he said, “Yeah, that's... uh troubling, isn't it?” Awkward!

But he quickly followed that by assuring that she knows what she’s doing: “No, she's a big girl, she can handle herself!” Phew!

Whether or not he approved, Dakota and Chris have been having the time of their lives together, most recently getting cuddly on a Malibu Beach

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting ready to exchange vows with husband #2 Brad Falchuk soon. Meanwhile, Chris’s exis getting ready to exchange vows with husband #2soon.