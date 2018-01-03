REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
OMG

Dorit Kemsley's Three-Year-Old Son Throws MAJOR Shade At Erika Girardi

January 3, 2018 13:19PM by

The toddler just learned to talk but is already starting drama at 'RHOBH' parties.

by

On the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies sat down for a dinner party to celebrate Dorit Kemsley‘s birthday, where her three-year-old son came to surprise her. The toddler, who just learned to talk, threw some MAJOR shade at Erika Girardi. Click through our gallery to see what he said!

Dorit Kemsley's Three-Year-Old Son Throws MAJOR Shade At Erika Girardi

Back to intro
1/7
The girls sat down to dinner to celebrate Dorit's birthday, when her three-year-old son, Jagger, walked in and surprised his mom.
Jagger looked fancy in a white tuxedo. The three-year-old even slicked his short locks back for the party. "Jagger is my heart and soul, and [my husband] PK dressing him up is the most unforgettable birthday I could have ever ever wished for," Kemsley said.
Dorit told her son to say hello to the ladies and instead, he shocked everyone when he pointed at Erika Girardi and said, "Bad guy!"
Erika played it off, responding "that's right! I wear it like a badge of honor young man." But privately, to the camera she said, "Kids do tell the truth or maybe he was prompted."
"I swear to God, he never heard that from me," Dorit said to the camera. "I may have thought it at one point, but I never ever ever said it."
Jagger also called Lisa Vanderpump a "bad guy" and Dorit explained that he's just really into superheroes and villains lately.
What do you think about what Jagger said, was he repeating something he's heard or was it because of his love for superheroes? Sound off in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Tells All About What Fans Can Expect From Her
REALITY TV
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS