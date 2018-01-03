Dorit Kemsley's Three-Year-Old Son Throws MAJOR Shade At Erika Girardi

The girls sat down to dinner to celebrate Dorit's birthday, when her three-year-old son, Jagger, walked in and surprised his mom.

Jagger looked fancy in a white tuxedo. The three-year-old even slicked his short locks back for the party. "Jagger is my heart and soul, and [my husband] PK dressing him up is the most unforgettable birthday I could have ever ever wished for," Kemsley said.

Dorit told her son to say hello to the ladies and instead, he shocked everyone when he pointed at Erika Girardi and said, "Bad guy!"

Erika played it off, responding "that's right! I wear it like a badge of honor young man." But privately, to the camera she said, "Kids do tell the truth or maybe he was prompted."

"I swear to God, he never heard that from me," Dorit said to the camera. "I may have thought it at one point, but I never ever ever said it."

Lisa Vanderpump a "bad guy" and Dorit explained that he's just really into superheroes and villains lately.