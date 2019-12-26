Drake dropped the Meek Mill diss track “Back 2 Back” in July 2015 and according to the Toronto rapper, his ex-girlfriend Serena Williams encouraged him to write it. The two rappers reconciled in 2018 after a years-long public feud.
