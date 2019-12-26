As the year comes to a close, Drake is not interested in tying up any loose ends. On Wednesday, December 25, Drizzy sat down for an interview with Elliott Wilson, where he spoke candidly about his beef with Pusha T and Kanye West. Back in May 2018, Pusha released a diss record aimed at Drake entitled “The Story Of Adidon,” in which he revealed to the world that the Canada native had a son. The 33-year-old reasoned that the Jesus Is King rapper, 42, disclosed his personal information to Pusha, 42.
