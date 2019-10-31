Duane Chapman and his family are recalling the most difficult experience of their lives — the death of wife and mother Beth Chapman. Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017 and died on June 26. She was 51.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Duane Chapman and his family are recalling the most difficult experience of their lives — the death of wife and mother Beth Chapman. Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017 and died on June 26. She was 51.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!