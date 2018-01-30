NEWS
Breaking The Rules

Hot Mamas! Duggar Sisters Jill & Jinger Shock Fans In Risqué Outfits — See The Pic

January 30, 2018 17:07PM

The siblings have come a long way from below the knee skirts and dresses.

Jill and Jinger Duggar are breaking their family rules together. The sisters, who have become known for going against their parents’ strict dress code, finally reunited in Laredo, Texas over the weekend, and they both decided to ditch their “modest” clothes for some more on-trend ensembles.

The sibling’s risqué outfits were first spotted in this group pic that featured Jill and Jinger’s husbands, Derick Dillard and Jeremy Vuolo, respectively, and their older brother, John.
Fans noticed right away that both Jinger and Jill’s skirts/dresses showed off their legs by not going below the knee, which is an essential Duggar principle. Not only that, Jinger’s tights were see-through! Jill also rocked a somewhat body revealing dress that clung to her stomach to show off her curves. (Another Duggar no-no)
"I am loving that Jill and Jinger are branching out and wearing jeans," commented a fan, praising the sisters’ new looks. Another wrote, "I'm glad they're becoming more independent.”
As OK! readers’ know, both Jill and Jinger have opted to wear pants in recent months -- something no other Duggar female sibling has done publically.
Jill has taken the rebellion one step further as she recently got her nose pierced!
