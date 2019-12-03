The Duggars got together over the weekend for their 2nd Annual Ugly Sweater Party and reminisced about their late grandma Mary. Mary was present at the first party in 2018. She tragically drowned in June 2019 at age 78.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
The Duggars got together over the weekend for their 2nd Annual Ugly Sweater Party and reminisced about their late grandma Mary. Mary was present at the first party in 2018. She tragically drowned in June 2019 at age 78.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!