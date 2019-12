Photo credit: Anna Duggar Instagram

Anna revealed on November 30 that she and her husband Josh named their daughter Maryella Hope as a tribute to his grandma Mary. “When Josh’s grandma passed away we considered the name Mary, but we were hesitant because Grandma (Mary Duggar) was such a special lady and we wanted our daughter’s name to be a reminder of how special Grandma was and carry on her legacy, but without feeling like we were trying to replace her,” she wrote. “As we continued chatting about names, Josh and I both fell in love with the name Maryella!”