Anna Duggar revealed she named her newborn daughter, Maryella Hope, after her husband Josh’s late grandma Mary. The Counting On star’s 6th child was born on November 27. Mary died in June after an accidental drowning in her pool.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Anna Duggar revealed she named her newborn daughter, Maryella Hope, after her husband Josh’s late grandma Mary. The Counting On star’s 6th child was born on November 27. Mary died in June after an accidental drowning in her pool.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!