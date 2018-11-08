Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are officially new parents! The happy couple to took to Twitter this afternoon, November 8, to confirm the exciting news. Read on to see what they had to say and for all the details on their little bundle of joy.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are officially new parents! The happy couple to took to Twitter this afternoon, November 8, to confirm the exciting news. Read on to see what they had to say and for all the details on their little bundle of joy.
Sound off in the comments below!