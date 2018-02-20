COUPLES
Is Ed Sheeran Already Married To Fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

February 20, 2018 14:30PM

The singer had a ring on his wedding finger at a concert last night.

Ed Sheeran might already be a married man! At least that’s what fans think after seeing the “Perfect” singer perform at a BRITs concert on Monday night, The Sun reported. Ed, who recently got engaged to fiancée Cherry Seaborn, wore a ring on his wedding ring finger that looked suspiciously like a wedding band!

Ed announced he was engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry in January. The two got engaged just before the new year.
“Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” Ed captioned a polaroid photo of him kissing Cherry on the cheek. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”
Ed and Cherry met in high school, but didn’t start dating until years later, although Ed was thought to have had a crush on her even then!
During the show Monday night, Ed admitted he was looking forward to married life. “I find myself getting really excited about kitchen appliances now. I promise this song isn’t about kitchen appliances,” he joked to the crowd.
Neither Ed nor Cherry have responded to the wedding speculation.
