OMG!
Is Ed Sheeran Already Married To Fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
The singer had a ring on his wedding finger at a concert last night.
Ed Sheeran might already be a married man! At least that’s what fans think after seeing the “Perfect” singer perform at a BRITs concert on Monday night, The Sun reported. Ed, who recently got engaged to fiancée Cherry Seaborn, wore a ring on his wedding ring finger that looked suspiciously like a wedding band!
