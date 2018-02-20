Is Ed Sheeran Already Married To Fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Ed announced he was engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry in January. The two got engaged just before the new year.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” Ed captioned a polaroid photo of him kissing Cherry on the cheek. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

Ed and Cherry met in high school, but didn’t start dating until years later, although Ed was thought to have had a crush on her even then!

During the show Monday night, Ed admitted he was looking forward to married life. “I find myself getting really excited about kitchen appliances now. I promise this song isn’t about kitchen appliances,” he joked to the crowd.

Neither Ed nor Cherry have responded to the wedding speculation.