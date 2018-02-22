Ed Sheeran Reveals He HAS Been Wearing An Engagement Ring—His Fiancé Made It Herself!

5 of 6

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I've known Cherry since I was 11,” Ed told People last year. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s Fourth of July party. I was texting [Cherry], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

