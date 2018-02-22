So Sweet
Ed Sheeran Reveals He HAS Been Wearing An Engagement Ring—His Fiancé Made It Herself!
Rumors circulated that the two had been married in a secret ceremony.
Ed Sheeran is completely bucking tradition by wearing an engagement ring! The singer said his fiancé Cherry Seaborn made him an engagement ring out of silver clay, adding that he’s never understood why men don’t wear them. “It’s the same commitment either way,” the “Perfect” singer said. Click through for more details!
