COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
So Sweet

Ed Sheeran Reveals He HAS Been Wearing An Engagement Ring—His Fiancé Made It Herself!

February 22, 2018 15:00PM

Rumors circulated that the two had been married in a secret ceremony.

Ed Sheeran is completely bucking tradition by wearing an engagement ring! The singer said his fiancé Cherry Seaborn made him an engagement ring out of silver clay, adding that he’s never understood why men don’t wear them. “It’s the same commitment either way,” the “Perfect” singer said. Click through for more details!

 

Ed Sheeran Reveals He HAS Been Wearing An Engagement Ring—His Fiancé Made It Herself!

Back to intro
1/6
There had been rumors circulating that Ed, 27, and Cherry, 24, had secretly wed after the pop star was spotted wearing a ring on that finger while performing in London. The couple announced their engagement earlier this year.
The Grammy winner set the record straight at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Wednesday, telling The Sun‘s Dan Wootton, who was with the British talk show Lorraine, that the ring was actually an engagement ring, and Cherry made it herself!

 
“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” he explained. “Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.”
The adorable couple have known each other since they were 11 years old, according to People, but they've only been dating since 2015, when they reconnected at Taylor Swift's 4th of July party.
“I've known Cherry since I was 11,” Ed told People last year. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s Fourth of July party. I was texting [Cherry], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”
What do you think about Ed Sheeran's engagement ring? Let us know in the comments section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS