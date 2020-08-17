Followers of Netflix’s royal television drama The Crown have been wondering for months who will be cast as the final Princess Diana – and now they have their answer.

Netflix announced over the weekend that Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play the iconic Princess Diana for season five and six. The fourth season of the drama is still to hit the streaming service.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words, and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” Debicki said in statement about her casting.

The Crown is re-cast every two seasons, which ensures age continuity as well as flexibility to jump between time periods.

The actress will be playing Princess Diana for the final two seasons, but viewers will be introduced to the Princess in season four – which is yet to air and will be played by actress Emma Corrin.

It will be interesting to see how viewers respond to Corrin and Debicki’s portrayal, as both actresses have a strong likeness to Diana.

In addition to this casting, Netflix also announced that the roles of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have also been cast for the final two seasons.

Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy to play Queen Elizabeth II, while Jonathan Pryce will take over from Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith for the role of Prince Philip.

Season four takes place during Margaret Thatcher‘s premiership and will introduce Prince William and Prince Harry in addition to Princess Diana.

In terms of likeness, Debicki is a pretty good match. The two look extremely similar, as these pictures show.