Juno star Elliot Page‘s (formerly Ellen Page) wife, Emma Portner, is showing her support after her spouse came out as transgender on Tuesday, December 1.

Portner — who is a professional dancer and choreographer — shared Page’s emotional statement via Instagram. “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” the 26-year-old captioned her post. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

The Inception actor came out as gay in 2014 and married Portner in 2018. In Page’s heartfelt coming-out letter, he shared how excited he is to finally live his truth. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” the 33-year-old wrote. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Scroll through to see Page and Portner’s most adorable snaps together.