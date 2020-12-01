A big step! Juno star Ellen Page has come out as a transgender male named Elliot via Twitter on Tuesday, December 1, in an emotional message.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, My pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” the 33-year-old actor, who revealed he was gay six years ago, began.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page — who has been married to Emma Portner since 2018 — continued.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he explained. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page went on to add that he is asking his fans for “patience,” as he is a bit “fragile” right now. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared,” he said. “I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.”

The Hollywood star listed many statistics about the transgender community, in which “at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

Page pleaded for political leaders to care about the trans community in these uncertain and scary times. “Enough is enough,” he said. “You aren’t being ‘cancelled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”

At the end of the day, Page is excited to live his truth. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” he said. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this. All my love, Elliot.”

Of course, fans immediately took to the comments section to congratulate Page on the big news. One person wrote, “This is a deeply moving statement, and I know so many of us feel so damn lucky that we get to bear witness to your authenticity. Thank you for being you, but moreover, thank you for centering trans and non-binary people who are most vulnerable in this moment,” while another echoed, “My heart just swells.”