Photo credit: shutterstock

The singer has been having ongoing health issues for some time now resulting in several other missed shows . Elton canceled his Indianapolis, Indiana show just a few hours before it was scheduled to start. The “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” singer told fans that he was feeling “extremely unwell.” During that time, he reached out to his fans on Facebook to issue an apology and explain to fans that his health had forced him to make that decision.